Team Manitoba captured silver at Football Canada's inaugural Western Challenge.

Portage la Prairie's Justice Flett and the rest of Team Manitoba travelled to Lethbridge, Alta., earlier in the month as part of Football Manitoba's U16 team and came away with silver medals thanks to a 36-8 victory over Team Saskatchewan on the final day of the event.

The 6-foot-2, 160 lbs 15-year-old suited up at wide receiver for Team Manitoba, who finished the Western Challenge with a 2-1 record. Team Manitoba opened the tourney with a decisive 26-7 victory over BC before falling 38-0 to eventual champs Team Alberta.