“Best camp ever!”

The first Pottery and Multi-media summer camp just wrapped up on Friday. Several of the campers remarked to the instructor, Gabriele Neuschwander, “That was the best camp ever!” At the beginning of the week the campers appeared to be very timid but they eagerly worked hard at creating unique pieces that they were able to show off before they took them home at the end of the week. It is always a joy to be able to watch the excitement and creativity develop in children.

We have another Pottery and Multi-media camp scheduled for July 24 to 28. I just found out that there are a couple of spots available if you would like to register. You can call us at 204-239-6029 or drop by the Arts Centre, Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dance program registration

Speaking of registration, our 26-week fall dance program registration is open and you can register your child for dance several ways. You can call and register over the phone or you can drop by and register in person. Dance classes being offered at the Portage & District Arts Centre starting Sept. 16 are, Ukrainian, ballet, intro to pointe, lyrical, jazz, tap and hip hop. Classes are offered for students age three and up. We are hoping to offer highland dance so watch our website for updates and information. The current schedule and fees are listed on our website portageartscentre.ca, please call us if you have any questions.

Simply Canola

Local artist Sandi Knight was at the gallery on Saturday sharing about her exhibit, Simply Canola. This year is the 50th Anniversary of the versatile Canadian crop and the information she has included with her photographs is great. These photos are taken from her perspective as she goes about her day on the family farm. We hope that you will take some time and view this wonderful exhibit. Simply Canola is on display in the Boardroom Gallery until Aug. 5.

1000 Faces installed

1000 Faces Hidden Within, by local artist Lee Beaton, has been installed in the Main Gallery. “It was back in 2014 that I submitted my proposal along with several other professional artists, to be reviewed by the volunteer Exhibition Committee. Many of my pieces were just ideas, however the committee read my proposal and saw examples of my previous work and awarded me the opportunity of have my forth solo exhibit here at PDAC. It is an honor to have my work selected from amongst several other proposals to exhibit in such an incredible art gallery. Being included in the ranks of other well-established artists is humbling. I would like to thank the exhibition committee members for believing in me.” The volunteer installation committee members have once again done a phenomenal job installing this elaborate exhibition. With the help of this dedicated group of volunteers we are able to transform the gallery with each installation. We really appreciate their help.

As you can guess by the title, this exhibit is about faces or portraiture. For this exhibit, I combined some old pieces with new materials to feature the artwork in a different light. The pieces that are suspended are unique and feature several layers and incorporate more than just portraiture. I hope that you will join us on Thursday for the opening reception and artist talk. The exhibit is sponsored by Portage Co-op and is on display until Aug. 26.

Fall art programming

We are currently working on our fall art programming and we are excited to be able to offer the classes and workshops that you would like. If you have a suggestion or would like to see a specific class or workshop offered at PDAC, please contact us and let us know. We are hopeful to be able to offer several professional development courses for artists of all genres starting this fall. Watch our website for details.

Member deadlines

The deadline to submit your application for the PDAC Member Exhibit and the PDAC Student Exhibit is Aug. 15. Forms can be picked up in person at the arts centre or can be downloaded from our website. We are excited to be able to display the incredible artworks by our members and students. If you would like to participate but are not yet a PDAC member, you can purchase a membership in our gift shop. Both of these exhibits will be on display Oct. 11 – Nov. 18. The PDAC Member Exhibit will be in the Main Gallery and the PDAC Student exhibit will be in the Boardroom Gallery.



The Portage & District Arts Centre is open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit our website at portageartscentre.ca to view past and upcoming exhibition information.

By Lee Beaton