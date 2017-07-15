Whatever happened to horse sense?

The problem with this public sector wage freeze legislation, which has or about to receive royal assent, which would makes it law, is with the unions contesting it! How much will the court fees be at the end of the day? The only people this serves is the lawyers being paid with our tax dollars.

The whole thing is needless. Surely the premier and his ministers have the ability to negotiate a process acceptable to labour and the government. There is no need to take such an adversarial approach towards labour.This is just old fashion neocon politics.

Instead of looking at the problems of the province through their narrow-minded ideological glasses, how about finding a happy medium, look at the best possible arrangement that can be achieved through good faith dialogue.Old fashion problem-solving approach.

Now the courts have ruled on these issues with other provinces and the provinces always lost. So the premier is spending our money and it’s going to be flushed down the toilet! Outrageous!

As American author Robert Kiyosaki puts it: “Inside of every problem lies an opportunity”. So the parties need to sit down and find an answer/opportunity in the problem!

Alan Levy