Assisted living project cheered

My wife Shelley and I read today that an assisted living facility will be finally built here in Portage La Prairie! This brought tears of joy to my wife Shelley. Those who know her, know of her disability, her cerebral palsy and being non-vocal, but they also know of her abilities to go beyond her ‘disability’ to get involved, and make her ideas and concerns known.

A number of years ago, we met with representatives from the provincial housing branch and our MLA Ian Wishart in our home to discuss how to get an assisted living facility built in our community. After that meeting, Al Braun, Vern Crandell, Tom Muir and many others got a group started to talk it up, and are now making great steps toward having this dream come true. Shelley and I are in full support. We know a number of seniors that could use such a place of comfort and support to be able to live with independence and dignity.

The point of all this is that the small group mentioned can’t do it alone. It takes ‘community’ to make things like this happen. We applaud the Portage Assisted Living group for having made this happen. We applaud Portage city council for their part in providing the serviced land and now we applaud our community for pulling together to make happen here-what has been happening for years in other communities-a much-needed facility that will keep people here!

I am proud of my Shelley, can you tell? It takes Shelley a long time write emails and letters with her computer and she has sent many over the years, lobbying for resources in our community. Shelley was lobbying at a time when the importance of accessibility wasn’t as widely understood.

Now it remains to all of us as a community to pull together to make it happen for the good of us all!

Ron and Shelley Stewart