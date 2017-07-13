Wishart joins largest multiple day march

Local cadet joins largest multiple day march in the world

16-year-old doesn’t let Leukemia deter him from his goal

Alex Wishart has been given his marching orders and he’s happy about it.

Wishart, 16, is in remission from Leukemia, and a four-year member of the local army cadets.

While undergoing treatment, the young man decided upon a course of constructive action, and decided he wanted to take part in a march in the Netherlands; stronger and wiser men would decline participation in.

The ‘Marches Nijmegen’ is the largest multiple days marching event in the world and He also needed a letter from the ministry of defence office to include him in the Canadian Forces contingent. This year, Wishart will be the youngest participant with them and the only cadet.

It is organized every year in Nijmegen, Netherlands in mid-July as a means of promoting sport and exercise. Participants walk 30, 40 or 50 kilometers daily depending on their age and gender, and, on completion, receive a royally approved medal (Vierdaagsekruis). The participants are mostly civilians, but there are also a few thousand military participants.

To qualify and prove his determination, Wishart had to carry a 25-pound pack 40 kms. on two consecutive days.

Reached at home on Monday – he left for the Netherlands on Wednesday – he said he is ready.

As a Cadet Master Warrant Officer with of the 19 Royal Canadian Cadet Corps, he isn’t a stranger to parade practice or prolonged marches, but the ‘Marches Nijmegen’ is unlike any other physical challenge he has faced, short of Leukemia.

“It’s a 40 kms march for each of four days with a 10 kgs pack. There are a whole bunch of teams from across Canada and from across the world that go there each year. I was lucky to get a spot this year,” he said.

“I saw there were veterans doing this as rehabilitation. While I was in the hospital I thought…I could do this! I thought about all through my treatment process. I did a little bit of fundraising and my dad sent a letter to the ministry of defence and here I am.

“I trained for smaller distances and worked my way up. It was hard at times. Sometimes I wanted to give up but I’m glad I had my parents there to support me and made sure I got up and walk,” Wishart said.

The PCI student was diagnosed with leukemia when he was in Grade 7 when he was 13. Wishart is in remission and is scheduled for further treatment in October.



