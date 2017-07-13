RCMP respond to fatal collision

On July 10, 2017, at approximately 7:40 am, St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 75 at Provincial Road 247, west of La Salle, Manitoba. A semi-trailer and a semi dump truck collided at the intersection.

Early investigation indicates the semi dump truck was travelling northbound on Highway 75 and attempted to turn westbound onto Provincial Road 247 towards La Salle when it collided with a southbound semi-trailer on Highway 75. The driver of the semi dump truck was ejected from the vehicle.

The male driver of the semi dump truck, 84, from Steinbach and the male driver of the semi-trailer, 58, from East St. Paul, were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

Alcohol is not considered to be a factor in the collision. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

A RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist and the RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

RCMP