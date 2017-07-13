Police await ME report

Police continue to investigate a June 17 crash in which two Portage la Prairie women were killed.

Cst. Sean O’Keefe, Portage la Prairie R.C.M.P. community liaison officer. said July 11 “investigators are still awaiting the results of the autopsies performed by the medical examiners.”

The two Portage la Prairie women, 20- and 22-years-old, were killed at about 2:20 a.m. when the SUV they were in veered off Crescent Rd.W. and struck a tree at the intersection of 4 St. SW.

RCMP reported the vehicle was travelling westbound on Crescent Rd. at the time when it crossed over the centre line and struck the tree. Speed was a factor in the collision, but police haven’t determined whether alcohol also played a role.

Police are still investigating whether either woman was wearing a seatbelt.



Foul play not suspected

Out of respect for the family, police are not releasing the name of the deceased woman found in a wooded area west of Fisher Ave. at 13 St. NW.

Cst. Sean O’Keefe – Portage la Prairie media liaison officer said the woman’s body was found along a wooded path shortly before noon on July 10.

“An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in order to determine the exact cause of death. Investigators believe that no foul play is involved with this incident. Out of respect to the family of the deceased, her name is not being released at this time,” O’Keefe said.

