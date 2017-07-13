New Bell store opens

The new bell MTS store now open in Portage la Prairie’s Royal Plaza, is the template for all new corporate stores and the first of its kind in Manitoba.

Frank Arndt, president of Corral Communications adds, “we also got it up in a hurry because we didn’t want to have our customers go without for too long.”

Arndt was joined on July 8 for the store’s grand opening by BellMTS corporate leaders, BJ Hersak and John MacLise.

Bell purchased MTS in March and in the deal had to divest itself of number of stores to Telus. “We did that here in Portage la Prairie so we turned over our previous MTS Connect store to Telus,” explained MacLise. “Then we had to find another location to serve our customers. We were gone about a month.”

Arndt has a BellMTS store in Brandon and jumped at the opportunity to expand his communications interest by opening another here.

“This style is the first store of its kind and they will all be converted into this beautiful style,” said Arndt. “It’s a great market here and got here as quick as we could. It’s hard to believe how quickly it all came together.”

The store has seven employees who had to learn to activate Bell and MTS phones.

“They had to go through twice the training process. I can’t really say how proud I am of these guys. They have been thrown into the fire and are doing a great job managing how busy we are.”

