Motocross returns to Austin

For the first time in two decades there is a date posted under the ‘next race’ sign at what is currently Whispering Sands Golf Course in Austin, Man.

What was, at one time, a hotbed for motocross action - attracting some of the country’s best riders to little-known Austin, Man., beginning in the late 1970s – will once again give way to the unmistakable sound of motors ripping through the now-overgrown terrain for a unique event being dubbed Canadian MX Legends and Golf, set for Aug 26-27.

“What this whole thing is all about is to pay tribute to Alfred Nunn, a guy that brought us all together as a family in motocross,” explains Portage la Prairie’s Justyn McCabe, event organizer and a former Canadian and National motocross champion, and more recently a Canadian Snowbike champ. “In 1986 I was racing a RM80 thanks to (Alf), he helped me out throughout those few years. I just thought my success on a snowbike this winter isn’t just because of what happened the last three months it’s because what people have done to believe in me in the last 30 years.”

The course will welcome a motocross track – which will run across fairways – that will be reminiscent of what McCabe and company used to ride on in Austin back as bright-eyed, bushy tailed newcomers to the sport. The golf portion of the event is set for Saturday, followed by a dinner and live music with the racing set to take place on the Sunday.

But it was just by fluke luck that the return of motocross to Austin became a reality. McCabe was returning from out west where he was competing in snowbike competitions when he decided to reach out to his old friend.

“This is a guy who I wasn’t sure of his health or where he was at or how things were going,” added McCabe. “So I thought it was only fitting for me to stop in and say thank you to someone who helped me out years ago.”

The racing portion of the event will feature several different classes, along with some unique machines, including an old school class with 500 cc two strokes, 1990 and under two stroke, 1990 and up two stroke, a vintage class along with four stroke junior, intermediate and pro classes. All funds raised from the event will be in support of the Portage, MacGregor and Austin Lions Club.

“I’m a new member with the Lions just in the last couple of years, obviously moto is my passion, and they were gracious enough to help out. Without their support, along with avenue honda, this wouldn’t be possible without them.”

Registration information for both the golf and moto can be found at mxlegendsandgolf.com, golf registration will also be available the day of the event. Costs for golfers are $125 and racers $25/ per class. Spectator tickets are also available, and will be sold at the gate at $15 each.