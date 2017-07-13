MacGregor happenings

MacGregor men’s metal match golf tournament takes place on July 22 - 23. If you would like to enter as an individual or a foursome please contact Jason at 204-685-2390. All men are invited to come out and have a great day of golf.

Coming this fall

Small Town Fitness, instructed by Jordyn Nicoll. Classes will be Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 6 a.m. and Monday, Tuesday Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Stride Centre. Starting Sept.11. For more info please visit Small Town Fitness facebook page and take part in the daily challenges to win a free session in September.

CRC in MacGregor

The Community Resource Centre had a big month of food distribution in June: a record-breaking use of the Food Bank (13 households), matched by the generosity of a record-breaking number of food donations (19 households). The CRC continues to work toward long-term improvement in health and nutrition through the Community Garden and a preserving workshop this summer.

Congratulations

This year’s MacGregor Fair coloring contest winners are: Rebecca Penner Falk, Amran Zafar, Wallace Hodson, MacKenzie Wiebe, Sloan Wiebe, Andie Tait, Carson Sawasky, Victorious Mitchel, Jean Lee Dyck, Chloe D. and Bethany Saurensen. Please pick up your prizes at the Heartland Office.

Summer theme days

Have you signed up to see the Winnipeg Blue Bomber game? This year’s summer activity leaders are Lauren Borgfjord and Reid Noton. For questions about any of the programs, email hrcthemedays@gmail.com, Facebook message Theme Day. Sign up now because spaces are filling up fast.

Healthy living with diabetes

Angela Tucker (registered dietitian) and Margo Klassen (RN BN) will be presenting a class on healthy living with diabetes. July 20 – Healthy eating and keeping active. Each session is at the MacGregor health centre in the board room from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. For more info contact Angela at 204-385-2968 ext 2247

Royal MB Theater Centre

Are you interested in seeing the monthly productions at the Royal MTC in Winnipeg? There will be a bus stopping in MacGregor for pick up and drop off for each performance. The bus takes you to the monthly production, then to Polo Park for supper and shopping and leaves the city before 7 p.m. to come home. If you would like more info please call Hope at 204-857-6951

MacGregor golf course

Weekly specials: Monday’s golf all day $10 (cart not included), Tuesday’s ladies nights (6 p.m.), Wednesday’s senior’s (10 a.m.) Thursday’s men’s night (6 p.m.) There are many tournaments coming up this summer Chapman (July 15), Men’s metal match (July 22 - 23). Contact the clubhouse for more details or visit their facebook page at MacGregor Town & Country Golf Club.

TD summer reading club

Join the fun. Free activities for kids 3 - 12-years-old, on July 11 to Aug. 4. Register with the North Norfolk MacGregor Library at maclib@mts.net or 685-2796.

Music in the gazebo

The Senior Jammers will be playing in the MacGregor Gazebo on July 19 at 7:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chair and come and enjoy an evening of local musicians and great songs.

Summer happening at Henderson House

Each Saturday this summer there will be musical and visual displays at Henderson House from 2:30 - 4 p.m., July 15 will be Happy Rock Old Tyme Band and July 22 – Haba Haba creations and music by Hank Neufeld. Everyone welcome to come out and lunch will be served as well.

Did you know?

Heartland rec has purchased a large community BBQ and has placed it in a trailer with tables and chairs that is available for people in North Norfolk to rent. This trailer is great for your next family reunion, church gathering and fundraising BBQ. For more details contact HRC

Manitoba Thresherman’s reunion and stampede

Family Fun – Right Down to the Roots. History comes alive at one of Manitoba’s most dynamic family festivals, July 27-30, in Austin. The Manitoba Thresherman’s Reunion & Stampede is an outstanding celebration of Manitoba’s agricultural roots and pioneering spirit. It’s about history, it’s about community, and it’s about family. And it’s about fun. From toddlers to seniors and everyone in between, there is something for everyone at the Manitoba Thresherman’s Reunion & Stampede. Whether it’s your first visit or your fiftieth, your visit to Austin will be the highlight of your summer. Don’t miss: Canada’s largest collection of vintage farm equipment featuring John Deere, including demonstrations of many functioning steam and gas-powered machines from decades ago; a wide variety of kids’ activities provided by Heartland Recreation Commissions; live music all day long to raise the roof and lift your spirits; the Manitoba Clydesdale Classic Show; the daily Pioneer Power Parade; the nightly rodeo; and much, much more. Each and every year, hundreds of first-timers from around the province and across Canada find their place at the Manitoba Thresherman’s Reunion & Stampede. They never regret it.

Municipal happening

Glass recycling boxes are still available for pick up at the municipal office for MacGregor and Austin residents. As of July 1, there is new North Norfolk landfill fees, for more info please contact the Municipal office.

What’s happening in the municipality of North Norfolk? Please let me know.

HRC contact info hrc@macgregor.ca, 204-685-2202 or on Facebook.

Karla Gurke