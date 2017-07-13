By John Gavloski

Incredible Creatures

Spittlebugs: how and why to build a house of spit

In recent years there have been quite interesting innovations in home building and design. People have come up with ways of making homes using straw bales, rail cars, and if you want a real winter treat there are even places you can overnight in a hotel made of ice – sounds cool. But some insects have equally interesting and often bizarre ways of creating practical and comfortable housing for themselves. In this month’s Incredible Creatures we will explore the world of spittlebugs and the amazing and somewhat slimy homes they make.

Hey! Who keeps spitting on the plants?

If you have been out hiking recently you probably came across plants with what looked like masses of spit on them. Perhaps you saw this on quite a few plants extending well off the trail. Or even possibly in your garden. This spit is the crafty and amazing work of spittlebugs. Wiping away the bubbles with care and patience will reward the curious with only a small, pale lump that might be mistaken for a bud; unless it stretches out its legs and tries to walk away from the perceived danger.

How to make a house of spit

These white gobs of spittle are each composed of multiple tiny bubbles whipped up into a froth by the nymph (young stages) of the spittlebug. These nymphs blow sticky bubbles out of their hind end, whipping them with rotations of their abdomen, and moving them forward with their legs to form their new foamy house. As the bubbles are formed, glands in the side of the abdomen add materials that make the bubbles tough and sticky, good building blocks for a house of spittle. Enough bubbles can be made to cover its body in l5-30 minutes.

So why make a house of spit?

The bubbles disguise the location of the spittlebug nymphs and helps protect them from predators and parasites. The spittle also regulates the temperature to protect the nymph from hot and cold weather shifts. The bubbles additionally help regulate moisture, so the spittlebug nymphs do not dry out. If you could do the same thing, imagine how cool you would be when out on a hot summer day covered in a giant spit ball. Not to mention that mosquitoes and biting flies would not find you appealing. But then again most other people may not as well.

Drinking all day

When spittlebugs hatch in the spring, the little nymphs insert their syringe-like mouthparts into the circulatory system of the plant and pump the fluids from the plant through their bodies. The sap in plants comes in different kinds, but the kind the spittlebugs feed on is the sap that flows up from the roots, known as xylem sap. This xylem sap is not all that rich in nutrients. The more nutritious sap flowing down from the leaves (phloem sap), which a lot of other insects like to feed on, is 10 to 25% sugar and up to 0.4% amino acids. By comparison, xylem sap has a meager 0.005% sugar and 0.0002 to 0.08% amino acids. So spittlebugs need to furiously consume fluids to obtain enough nutrients to survive. Because their diets are so low in nutrients, spittlebugs are relatively slow-growing. Nymphs take at least 1 month to develop fully, and poor weather or unhealthy food plants may extend the growth period up to 3 months.

Some nymphs, in wandering, encounter the spittle masses of other nymphs, and enter these, to which they then add more bubbles. In this way a great number of nymphs may eventually occupy the same mass. One such spittle mass on a weed was 30 cm long, and housed nearly 70 individuals. Spittle masses on trees may be even larger, and contain hundreds of individuals.

Mini frogs

Only the nymphs of spittlebugs live in a house of spittle. The adults are sometimes called froghoppers, because of the shape of their heads, and prominent eyes. This may vaguely make them appear like a miniature frog, although I wouldn’t go as far as saying they are a “spitting image”. Froghoppers are capable of jumping many times their height and length, which comes in handy when trying to escape predators. Like the nymphs, the adult spittlebugs also drink large amounts of sap, but rather than living in the expelled fluids, they shoot them away from the body. The ingested sap is emitted as droplets of a clear, sugary liquid known as honeydew. These droplets are ejected forcibly over the head with a faint cracking sound and fall to the ground at a rate of up to 200 drops an hour. Adult spittlebugs are unusually long-lived insects. They survive for several months.

So those masses of spit you see on a plant may not be something someone has deposited, but may be the rather ingenious houses of spittlebugs. They may be somewhat slimy, but are kind of cool at the same time.

Incredible Creatures is a monthly contribution to provide information on some of the common yet often not well known creatures that we share space with in Manitoba. John Gavloski is an entomologist living in Carman.