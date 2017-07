EAMS award winners

Major Award Winners:

Back Row (l-r): Dale Finney (Gr. 8 Highest Academic), Stephanie Simon (Gr.8 Highest Academic), Laura Cole (Gr.8 Highest Academic), Gracie Rose (Gr.8 United Award, Gr.8 Highest Academic,), Nora Fehr (Gr.7 Highest Academic), Czarina Castellano (Gr.7 United Award, Gr.7 Highest Academic), Jaelyn Duncan (Gr.7 Highest Academic), Sydney Rumpli (Gr.7 Highest Academic), Ryleigh Lovett (Gr.7 Highest Academic), Michael Duncan (Gr.8 United Award), Kylyn Shindle (Gr.7 United Award).

Third Row (l-r): Grace Adams (Gr.8) French Immersion Award), Hayley Adams (Gr.8) French Immersion Award), Darien Schaan (Gr.7 Athlete of the Year), Chanel Cabak (Gr.8 Athlete of the Year), Matthew McEwing (Gr.6 United Award), Calli Owens (Gr.7 Athlete of the Year), Hayden McLeod (Gr.7 Athlete of the Year), Megan C. (Gr.6 United Award), Dimple Alinsod (Gr.8 Highest Academic).

Second Row (l-r): Paige Finney (Gr.5 United Award), Riley Borody (Gr.8 Athlete of the Year), Ryan Botterill (Gr.8 Athlete of the Year), Andy Lee (Gr.8 Highest Academic), Abby Reichert (Gr.5 United Award).

Front Row: Ty Funk (Gr.8) Eagle Award, Gr.8 Highest Academic), Natasha Rosset (Gr.8) Eagle Award).