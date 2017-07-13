Growing up surrounded by music, local Amy Shiels will share that influence Thursday evening when she takes to the Concerts in the Park stage.

July 13 is the second Thursday of the free summer concert series, the first organizers say attracted up to 500 patrons.

Shiels will be accompanied by Evelyn LaCroix on acoustic guitar and drummer Patrick Lefloch. Shiels will perform songs she’s written over the years and others by those she has been influenced by, namely Eric Clapton, Carole King and Linda Ronstadt.

Singer/songwriter Kayla Luky resides in Grandview, Man. and feels that living in a small farming community situated between the Riding and Duck Mountains is a unique setting that lends her country sound authenticity.

Having performed all over Manitoba with tours covering western and eastern Canada, this summer Luky will add the Fire and Water Festival in Lac du Bonnet and the Brandon Folk Music and Art Festival to her Concerts in the Park date this Thursday in Portage.

To date Luky has recorded three albums. Her 2017 release ‘Back To Dirt’, she teamed with award winning producer Murray Pulver (who grew up in Portage la Prairie) to record it. Her voice has been compared to Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton’s, but with a style all her own.

Come enjoy two young women with stories to tell through their music in a lovely setting at the Ukrainian band shell at beautiful Island Park from 6-8 p.m. this Thursday.

The Daily Graphic