A&W celebrating free root beer day

A&W will be offering Free Root Beer at every Canadian restaurant from open to close on July 22, 2017. This is to celebrate the introduction of Root Beer made with all natural flavours.

A&W Canada is now serving up frosty mugs of root beer made with natural cane sugar and all-natural flavours such as sarsaparilla root, licorice, birch bark, and anise. The company has been on a relentless journey to source natural ingredients and the launch of A&W Root Beer® crafted with natural ingredients marks a significant milestone.

“Our customers told us that they want food and drink made with natural ingredients and we’re taking big steps to make it happen,”said A&W Canada’s Senior Director of Marketing and Brand Communications, Tom Newitt. “We’re proud to introduce A&W Root Beer crafted with natural cane sugar and all-natural flavours which is another first for fast food in Canada.”

About A&W Canada’s Root Beer made with natural ingredients:

· Natural Cane Sugar: harvested from the sugar cane plant and identified by its caramel colour, natural cane sugar provides a fruity sweetness and floral aroma.

· Sarsaparilla Root: sarsaparilla is a plant with long vines and edible roots that lends distinct notes of vanilla, caramel and wintergreen.

· Birch Bark: light, fresh yet complex, birch bark brings a subtle earthiness to the smooth, delicious taste offering an almost delicate minty flavour.

· Licorice: natural licorice creates a richness of flavour in every sip with slightly bitter, sweet and spicy undertones.

· Anise: an aromatic spice delivering pleasant characteristics of fennel and tarragon, anise has been enjoyed as far back as ancient Egypt.

Submitted by Smithcom