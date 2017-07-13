AT THE “X”

The old joke about the PortageX goes: ‘if the “X” is here, it’s gotta rain once, at least. Mother Nature didn’t disappoint again this year – really.

The clouds opened up Saturday around 2 a.m. and nary a drop spoiled a fair goers time, but it did get everything fresh for a full sunny day Saturday.

Mother Nature’s cooperation wasn’t lost on Wes Hannah, fair board president and the show’s music director.

“The weather was great and rain didn’t spoil anyone’s plans…it was even pretty warm at times,” he said.

“We had some great crowds. Overall, some directors are telling me this was the best attended fair in years,” he said. “The Saturday we may have had up to 2,200 people visit. It was probably the best Saturday the fair has ever enjoyed.”

The 145th PortageX Fair goes into the books as a huge success. Hannah explained there was not one thing you could attribute that success to, “but rather a whole bunch of smaller things we (fair board) did that added up.”

He said the fairgrounds were better laid out encouraging those attending to get around better and to see more.

“The weather really helped us out but I do think the entertainment selections we hired pleased a larger variety of people than before and resulted in a busier time when the acts performed.

“They were given what they wanted to see. We’ve managed to please a wider variety and for us it paid off.”

This is the second year the midway was located on the pavement. As the joke goes, expect some rain, “and people are not being turned off by the possibility there might be some mud,” Hannah said. “It’s a lot cleaner on the midway because of the move and maybe more people come because of it.”

Attendance at the agriculture events also seemed to up. “That’s nice to see, too.

Everyone is trying to work towards the same goal – to make the fair better and I think it is working.”

The president says the board will be working on a final accounting and will deliver a full report in about two weeks.

Mickey Dumont/Herald Leader