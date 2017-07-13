2017 Portagex 4-H highlights

At the 2017 Portagex local 4-H, members from the Oakville, Portage and Macgregor beef clubs competed in the 4-H Beef Interclub Competition and participated in the 4-H barbecue and rally fun events.

Rally has always been about celebrating the end of the 4-H year and recognizing 4-H achievements. One of the highlights at the 4-H rally are the fun activities. All the 4-H members had fun pushing in the biffy races and pulling with all their might in the tug-o-war.

First year member Brock Sigurdson of the Oakville 4-H Beef Club took home the 145th Portagex Grand Champion Steer honours. Brock’s 1,284 pound Angus cross red and white roan steer was purchased by Stride Credit Union for $3 per pound. Reserve grand champion and home-grown steer hardware went to Cindy Jack of the Oakville Beef Club. Her grey Angus steer sold to Blight Native Seeds for $3.70 per pound. The average price of the 29 steers sold at the 4-H market steer sale was $2.73 per pound, slightly below last year’s $3.08 per pound, but still a strong sale. Thunder Seeds paid the highest price for Claire Lavallee’s black angus steer. The Oakville Beef Club member’s steer weighed in at 1,292 pounds and sold for $5.10 per pound. A big thank you goes to all the supporters of the 4-H beef sale. A carcass competition will be held for all the steers slaughtered and will take place at Jarvis Meats in Gladstone on July 20 at 7:30 p.m.

In other results of the 4-H interclub beef competition, Cindy Jack was Grand Champion groomer and the Grand Champion showperson was Claire Lavallee. Brock Sigurdson was Reserve Grand Champion groomer and the Reserve Grand Champion showperson was Jonathon Karsin of the Oakville club. Both the Grand Champion heifer and Grand Champion cow/calf pair award was won by Kaitlyn Davey of Portage Beef. Avery Coltart of Portage Beef had the Reserve Grand Champion heifer and Jonathon Karsin had the Reserve grand champion cow/calf pair. First place in the three year old cow/calf class went to Avery Coltart. Oakville came out on top of the Annual Club Competition and Portage in the Stall Competition. Portage had the best group of three heifers and steers. Congratulations to all the 4-H’ers who worked hard with their calves all year and participated in the 4-H rally and inter-club competitions!

4-H’ers give back to the community

4-H beef members received excellent support and prices at their 4-H steer sale during the Portagex on Saturday and they thank all the bidders and buyers for making the sale a success. In both 2015 and 2016, 4-H beef clubs gave back to the Portage la Prairie community by donating one per cent of their sale proceeds to a local charity. Last year Portage Plains Cancer Care received a cheque for $1,464. This year, Service for Seniors will receive $989.39 from the 4-H members steer sale.

Crop tour July 20

Producers are invited to attend the Crop Research Organization of Portage (C.R.O.P.) Field Day and Tour, scheduled for Wednesday, July 26 The tour of the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) and Manitoba Crop Variety Evaluation Team (MCVET) research trials and plots will begin at 11:00 a.m. A variety of speakers will discuss managing fusarium in spring wheat, and also provide a pulse update, including the new pea plant Roquette, flax research and the C.R.O.P. variety trials. The 2017 C.R.O.P. cereal and pulse trials are sponsored by MCVET. The tour will be followed with lunch. The CROP site is located east of the intersection of Angle Road and the Trans-Canada Portage bypass on the north service road at the southeast corner of Portage la Prairie. Look for the CROP sign.

Horticulture Diagnostic School August 3

Market gardeners, vegetable and fruit producers are welcome to attend the Horticultural Diagnostic School in Portage on Thursday, Aug. 3, starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada site located at 370 River Road. Pre-registration is required. To register, contact Manitoba Agriculture at 204-745-5660 or Samantha.Janower@gov.mb.ca . Registration fee is $30 per person and includes lunch and refreshments. Topics covered will include fruit and vegetable agronomy, vegetable and fruit crop disease management, entomology, fertility, soils, pesticides, weeds and more.

Beef industry demographics

The 2016 Census of Agriculture provides a wealth of detailed information on the beef cattle sector. There were 59,784 farms reporting beef cattle in 2016, down 12.6 per cent from the 68,434 farms in 2011. The beef farms were identified as 89 per cent cow-calf, five per cent stocker and six per cent finishing, although some farms maybe integrated with multiple types of beef production occurring.

Massive consolidation despite a relatively steady cow herd

After the large drop in inventories between 2006 and 2011, the beef cow herd has been relatively steady since then. It was down only three per cent in 2016, to 3.7 million head. In Manitoba, total cattle numbers fell 8.9 per cent and beef cows dropped 11.5 per cent, but beef replacement heifers increased 14.5 per cent. The 2016 data shows that the last five years has seen significant consolidation, with fewer small herds and more large herds.

The proportion of beef cows on farms with less than 47 head went from 69 per cent of farms reporting and 19 per cent of beef cows in 2011 to 39 per cent of farms and six per cent of beef cows in 2016. And the proportion of beef cows on farms with more than 272 head went from three per cent of farms reporting and 23 per cent of beef cows in 2011 to 15 per cent of farms and 55 per cent of beef cows in 2016.

For more information, contact the Portage Manitoba Agriculture office at 204-239-3352 or Shawn.Cabak@gov.mb.ca

by Shawn Cabak