Jordan defends Portage Ladies Open title

It can’t come as much of a surprise that Lindsey Jordan is once again the Portage Ladies Open champ.

Jordan persevered through a shaky start and some unfavourable weather conditions and bested a field of 107 golfers thanks to a final score of nine-over 81 to cruise to a nine stroke victory and successfully defend her title and capture the 2017 Stride Credit Union Portage Ladies Open – Jordan downed Morden’s Karen Foster in a playoff to claim the 2016 event.

“My game didn’t start off very good,” admitted Jordan following her round. “It was definitely a challenging day with the weather to start, I didn’t take off very many layers until we just had a few holes left.”

The 107 competitors had to battle unseasonably cool temperatures, rain and soggy conditions during the 2017 edition of the Open – and the scoring reflected that as defending champion Jordan was the only golfer to break 90.

"Everyone was out there playing in the same conditions but the wind and the rain definitely made it tough," she added. "We were five or six holes in and it really wasn't going the greatest and finally I just said to myself, 'you've got to turn this around, one way or another', and I just started making more solid contact with the ball and putting better."








