PDAC not slowing down for summer

By Lee Beaton

This week is the start of the first pottery and multimedia camp for children ages 7-13. We do have a couple of spots available if you wanted to sign your child up for this wonderful half-day art camp.

The second camp runs July 24-28. During both of these camps, campers will explore clay hand building techniques and experience the thrill of throwing a vessel on the pottery wheel. They will also get a taste of hands-on, back-to-basic skills such as weaving, sewing, a demonstration on spinning raw wool, learning the ancient techniques of batik fabric dying and watch how to mill flour from grain. If time permits, there will be a lesson on edible wild plants and how to grow your own sprouts.

The Portage & District Arts Centre (PDAC) is open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the evening for art exhibition opening receptions and during special events, such as Mainstage performances at the William Glesby Centre.

Fixtures

The PDAC Art Gallery was open during Canada Day. Visitors had an opportunity to view three different art exhibits by various local artists. Our Main Gallery features art works by Annette Henderson, Sharon Green and John Nielsen. This exhibit, titled “Fixtures”, is on display until 5 p.m. on July 15. This trio of artists have been integral members of the Portage la Prairie arts scene for many years. While their styles are all different they compliment each other. Being friends for many years, they have inspired and encouraged many emerging artists.

Simply Canola

Local photographer, Sandi Knight has an exhibit in the Boardroom Gallery, on display until Aug. 5. Sandi’s exhibit, “Simply Canola”, includes information, celebrating this versatile Canadian crop. Grown in Canada over the past 50 years, canola is found in many of our foods. The photographs were taken on her family farm during the 2016 crop year.

Pop-up Gallery

In our new Pop-up Gallery a sample of Yvette Cuthbert’s Celebrating Canada series was on display until July 5. The entire 150 painting exhibition will be on display in our Boardroom Gallery starting Sept 19 to Oct 6. Remember that the Boardroom Gallery is closed to the public every Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Want to exhibit?

Are you an artist and a member of the Portage & District Arts Centre? Do you want to show a couple of your newer artworks in the PDAC Members show, set to run Oct. 11 to Nov. 18? Stop by the Art Gallery and pick up your application form and return it to us before Aug 15. Please also include a photograph of your pieces so that we can use it to help promote the show.

PDAC student show

At the same time we will be having a PDAC Student show in the Boardroom Gallery for PDAC students ages 3-14 that participated in one of our art classes since Jan. 2016. Forms for this show are also available in the gallery.

Dance

On June 27, PDAC held an information and registration session for our fall dance program. This 26-week program will offer instruction in Ukrainian, Ballet, Intro to Pointe, Tap, Jazz, Lyrical, Hip Hop and Highland dance. Classes begin Sept. 16 and end with a recital in April. Classes will run on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

We are excited to be working with Wendy Bobby from the Sunrise Performing Arts Centre of Excellence Inc. (the SPACE). Several students and instructors from the SPACE came out and performed examples of some of the various styles of dance. Registration is open and you can register in person, Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or over the phone by calling us at 204-239-6019. Fees and schedule for the fall program can be seen on our website, portageartscentre.ca. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.

We invite you to drop by the Gift Shop to welcome Jennifer Cromarty, she has recently joined our team as our Gift Shop Coordinator. If you are wanting to order art supplies or would like to find out more about consignment items in the Gift Shop she will be happy to help you.