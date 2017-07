The “BIG” Duck Race raised $6,549 for Big Brothers Big Sisters in Portage la Prairie. The money will be used toward mentoring children and assisting them to become the best they can be.

The winners of the duck race are: $500 Gift Card from Portage Co-opKaren Little, two Winnipeg Jet tickets from Boston Pizza, Irvine Ferris Barb McCulloch won the private suite at a Manitoba Moose Game which includes 10 tickets and unlimited popcorn from Christianson TDS.