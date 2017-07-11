A different kind of rose: John Davis

By Ted Meseyton

Some readers may recall a song titled: Rose, Rose I Love You (with an aching heart) recorded by Frankie Laine. The story line is actually a parting love song to a real, live gal named Rose, known as the flower of Malaya. If the printed word could sing, you would hear it now.

A different kind of rose

I, Ted, was real excited when George Garnham called to tell me about his climbing rose. When I arrived, just like George said, it displayed hundreds upon hundreds of deep pink roses decked out in their finest floral garb. I related what I witnessed to a live, outdoor stage performance to be long remembered. Bees and other pollinating insects were the actors busily buzzing about doing their duty. I thought of the breeze as a prop whispering its presence as though flirting with the leaves and roses, providing them and myself with just the right amount of natural coolness known as outdoor air conditioning. Buy hey, or is it eh? Let me give a bit of history about this magnificent climbing rose bush.

How it all began

George related the following to me. About 20 years ago while visiting relatives, he was given the opportunity to dig a sucker from an existing rose bush in their Poplar Point yard. “I planted it when I got home and the rest is history.” As for care and upkeep, George says “it’s very low maintenance. I prune away any dead wood; shape it up some and give it support where it’s needed. Some of the arching canes are over 10 feet in length.”

Is it a John Davis rose bush?

I’m guessing it is, as it certainly possesses all the attributes and qualities that are characteristic of John Davis rose from the Canadian explorer series, developed at Morden Research Station about 1986. One outstanding attribute is an extreme resistance to black spot and powdery mildew. It’s deemed to be a climbing rose because of its mature height and width of 2.5 metres/6 to 8 feet and 1.25 metres/4 feet respectively. John Davis rose is capable of handling extreme cold weather and harsh winter conditions right into hardiness zone 2, reaching areas considerably further north beyond Portage la Prairie. It’s capable of making an outstanding hedge or as a single specimen. This prolific bloomer produces hundreds upon hundreds of attractively designed pure deep pink blossoms.



Here's how to make an antioxidant facial mask from Canadian nursery grown or wild blueberries. Ten to a dozen blueberries; fresh or drained if frozen. Mash and blend berries with one tablespoon honey and one tablespoon whole milk or cream. Using fingers spread mixture over clean skin and let sit 10 to 15 minutes. Rinse off with warm water and pat dry. This helps neutralize free radicals that break down skin cells. Any leftover mask keeps 2 or 3 days in the fridge.

