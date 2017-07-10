Pair of lady Caps eye U18 Nationals

A pair of female Caps remain in contention to represent Manitoba at the upcoming 2017 National Women’s U18 Championship.

Forward Halle Edwards and defender Chloe Snaith claimed two of just 27 roster spots available at Hockey Manitoba’s 2017 Female U-18 Program of Excellence (POE) prep camp, which took place last week at the MTS Iceplex in Winnipeg. The camp, which trimmed its roster from the 40 players vying for a position during an event in May to it’s current size, focused on both position specific skills along with full team practices.

Edwards, a native of Starbuck, Man., led the Central Plains female Capitals in points during the 2016/17 Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League (MFMHL) season. The 5-foot-7 winger, who just recently celebrated her 16th birthday, notched nine goals and 15 assists for 24 points.

Snaith, a 17-year-old from MacGregor, Man., was tops among female Cap defenders with six goals and 14 helpers for 20 points on the year.

Up next for the ladies is the POE’s Bison Exhibition Series, set for Sept., followed by one last round of cuts prior to the U18 National Championship, set for Nov. 1-5 in Quebec City, Que.

According to Hockey Manitoba, the POE is a high performance program that offers developing athletes who are on track to be elite with the opportunity to represent their province while providing a solid development path to the national and international stages.