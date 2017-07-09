Mission accomplished

The Padres proved that last year's Santa Clara Baseball League title was no fluke.

Portage set out at the beginning of the season with one goal in mind, and that was to be the league's representative at Baseball Manitoba's Mens Senior AA Provincial tournament - set for next month, Aug. 12-14 in Neepawa - and did just that, as the Padres battled their way to a first place finish with an impressive 11-1-2 record, a game and a half clear of runner up Minnedosa (10-3-1).

"I think the experience of being close the last few years helped us this year," said Portage's Tyler Butler, referring to the Padres' back-to-back runner up finishes the past two seasons to Minnedosa, losing out on first place by just a half game and game and a half respectively. "We had a few close games that could have went either way earlier in the year that we happened to win. It's a league you really can't lose a game in if you want to win the pennant and this year we won a few key games early that put us in a good position."

It was the team's ability to stay cool under pressure that helped the Padres find success, finishing with an impressive 6-0 record in games decided by two or fewer runs - including a pair of one run victories over the always dangerous Mavericks early in the year. A lot of credit has to go to the team's pitching staff, led by Jason Kirkland, who posted an impressive 6-0 record, with three complete games, a stellar 2.73 earned run average and a league leading 40 strike outs. That's not a knock on the team's offence, either. As the Padres were just 4 runs back of Carberry's 96 for second most in the league.

Timely hitting was a major factor in Portage's ability to produce offence, especially during tight games, as seven different Padres posted batting averages north of .300. Robby Moar was clutch at the dish all season long, finishing with a .561 batting average and 21 hits - both tops among Santa Clara Baseball League players. Dustin Donald's performance at the plate shouldn't be overlooked either, as the power bat knocked six extra base hits and a league leading 20 RBIs.

The Padres have received contributions from up and down their lineup all year long, and will need that to continue as they look to repeat as Santa Clara champs when playoffs kick off later this week.

"Provincials aren't until a month from now so we need to focus on each game in the playoffs," adds Butler. "Hopefully that allows us to continue playing baseball right up to provincials without a long lay off."

The first obstacle standing in the way of the Padres' repeat title is the Ebb and Flow Lakers, who managed just one victory on the year. The Padres swept the two game season series against Ebb and Flow and will welcome the Lakers to town later in the week for Game 1 of the SCBL best-of-three quarter final series at Republic Park.