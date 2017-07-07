Rotary Canada Day breakfast a flippin’ success

Enjoying more breakfast patrons than ever before – nearly 500 – learning the pancake batter prepared for the Portage Rotary Club is picked up on a pallet, were just two of the fun facts new Rotary President Peter Fedak informed the club of Tuesday at its regular meeting at CanadInns.

The pancake breakfast indoors at Stride Place, was the kickoff to full and fun Canada Day celebration in Portage la Prairie.

Fedak added it was good to see non-Rotary volunteers come to help with the breakfast. “You don’t have to be a Rotary member to attend our events. We’re a community group, work to help better the community and welcome everyone at all time.”

So popular was the Rotary breakfast, Fedak said he had to move patrons over to the United Way lunch at the appointed 11 a.m. quiting time.

The breakfast brought in approximstely $2,800. After the final accounting, it is hoped Rotary can bank about $2,000 which it will recycle into the communty through its funding of various local projects.

Early pancake flippers; from left, Heather Roy, Jill Verwey, Tina Fedak, Peter Fedak, Paulette Connery, Frank Perrin, Jim Brands and Lori Collier.

photo submitted by Preston Meier