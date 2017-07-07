PortageX not just about the rides and mini donuts

Mickey Dumont

Herald Leader

Wes Hannah and Tracy Wood have a very good feel for what arguably Canada’s longest running fair is all about.

“It’s about a lot of things - little and big - that the board has done over the years to make this one of the best fairs,” says Hannah.

“I’m not just talking about details - though those are important - but offering something for everyone. It keeps us interesting.”

Hannah points to the music as an example. The fair has booked a Rolling Stones cover band and one that performs AC/DC covers. If you are not inclined to “rock out” there is a mix of traditional country and oldtime music from the accordian stylings of Chris Meseyton to Edgar Desjarlais and Lucien Spence’s big baritone voicings.

“Then we have the Sharpe Family,” says Hannah. Everybody knows these locals and they are sure to be a crowd pleaser.”

Wood works from the other side of the barn and is quick to identify, “yes there are rides and food, but PortageX is so much more.”

This is an important fair for 4-Hrs. “They have worked so hard all year and it comes down to this for many of them.

“There are horse show and entertainment like the biffy races that are great fun. For those who don’t venture past the midway, they will be missing so many of the excellent events that has made PortageX the standout fair it has become.”