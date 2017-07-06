PRED executive talks about its financial reporting

At the City of Portage la Prairie last council meeting June 26, it released its audited financial statement.

Deputy Mayor and Finance Chair Brent Budz said then no red flags appeared in the audit indicating, all is well.

In last year’s audited statement, the city did not file an audited statement for its jointly run with the RM economic development department.

The Herald Leader asked Vern May, PRED’s executive director, some questions concerning the lack of an audited statement.

HL indicates the question from the Herald Leader Editor Mickey Dumont and PRED signifies May’s unedited answers.



HL: When did PRED last file an audited financial statement?



PRED: The last full audit on file for PRED was performed for the 2013 year end. Starting in 2014, PRED’s financials have been completed as a Notice to Reader format by MNP. This change lines up directly with the timeline that the former regional Central Plains Inc. organization disbanded and Portage la Prairie – through the City and R.M. brought he function of this role “in house”.

Under Central Plains this agency was responsible for a territory which included not only the City and R.M. of Portage la Prairie but also the R.M.’s of Headingley, St. Francois Xavier, Westbourne, North Norfolk, Cartier, Victoria, South Norfolk, and the Towns of Gladstone, Treherne, McGregor and St. Claude.



HL: Why isn’t it audited?

PRED: PRED’s operating dollars are granted annually through both contributions from the City and R.M. of Portage la Prairie, respectively. The full roll up and accountability for the transactions seen in our financial statement are captured in the consolidated financial statements prepared for both entities each year. You may note that this was referenced in the City’s presentation of their audited statement at the last Council meeting to include PRED.

While somewhat unique in our operation as serving two separate Councils, PRED acts as a civic department no differently than City Operations, Parks Department or I.T. Services. We provide a specialized service to both jurisdictions to which we report. Like the other departments mentioned, we are assigned an annual budget and are responsible to operate within the scope of that framework.

I believe the confusion that people have around PRED as they see it as another autonomous entity like the library or PCRC. There are some key differences between PRED and those organizations:

We don’t elect directors, or have representation on the Board from the general public. The PRED Board is made up strictly with Councillors – 3 from the City and 3 from the R.M. To that end, nothing passes the PRED Board without being passed by resolution of the Board, who are all Councillors.

PRED, and specifically the Executive Director, does not have unrestricted autonomy on its own spending. Our accounts payable/receivable require sign off by a Councillor prior to any money being spent and all transactions are processed through the City’s finance office.

Payroll for the PRED staff roster (of one) is administered through the R.M. and cheques are issued in accordance with municipal payroll procedures.

Much of the controversy that surrounded PRED in 2016 stemmed from what was viewed as disparate treatment from other local agencies, specifically the library. However, if you look at the City budget since 2014, you’ll see that there is no line item for PRED as part of the $500,000+ in approved community grants. We’re not an external non-profit, we are an internal department.

In 2017, those contributions included:

$264,219 for the Library

$90,000 for the Glesby Centre

$40,000 for Fort la Reine museum

$26,400 for the Handi-van

$25,000 for Portage Community Revitalization

… PRED is not among these recipients of community-directed organizations.

HL: Is it not a requirement under the Municipal Act that the financial statement be audited as part of the city’s annual financial reporting?



PRED is “external” by name only – as a mechanism to visibly represent the City and the R.M. separately but equally. From a financial perspective, we are fully immersed in the municipal finance structure no differently than other City departments. This topic has been reviewed extensively with our auditor and we have received an independent external opinion related to interpretation of the Municipal Act. We have been advised that as PRED’s financials roll up into the City and R.M. audits, our chosen level of reporting is appropriate. PRED has continued to have our finances independently reviewed by an outside agency annually, MNP, with no red flags identified.