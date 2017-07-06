Light catchers!

John Nielsen/Portage camera club

The art of photography is more about what you see than what you get. Here Portage Camera Club member John Nielsen captured the play of light between silhouette and sunset. The Portage Camera Club’s last meeting of the 2016-2017 season was on June 26 and was used to go on a photo shoot to Delta Marsh. “Nature favoured us,” Nielsen said, “by letting us end the evening with a lovely sunset.” Nielsen’s club friends and colleagues became a part of Nielsen’s photographic eye.