Green family fundraiser to end MS July 15

Mickey Dumont

Herald Leader

Green family event will again be hosted at Fountain Tire

Barry Green will not be at his annual family MS fundraiser scheduled for July 15 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Barry passed away in February after a long fight with MS.

Holding back tears, his widow Gladys Green said last week leading up to the fundraiser, “He made us promise to continue with the fund raising until we weren’t making any money. It’s going to be strange this year without Barry, though. The (MS) walk was hard, but this is going to be very…I don’t want to cry. It’s going to be very hard this year, but we’re doing it for him and his memory and we’ll do it. We’ll do it. We’ve got to find a cure for MS…we have to beat it.”

The generosity the fundraiser - it will again be held at Fountain Tire - has seen to date, means Green will be honouring her late husband Barry’s wish for some years yet to come.

“Not being able to raise money to help find a cure for MS-that will never happen here,” she said. “In five years we’ve raised a little over $21,000. We went from $1,600 in first year, to more and more each year. It (the amount raised) just keeps climbing.”

To what does Green attribute the success of her family’s MS fundraiser? In comes down to generosity and a growing awareness of just how prevalent MS is and how many families the disease impacts.

“The businesses are very, very, very generous for the silent auctions and I think there’s more people being diagnosed in Portage and the surrounding district with MS. It’s more younger people that are being diagnosed and we have to grow awareness that we have to find a cure. It’s not going to help Barry, but it’s going to help our young kids. You know there’s a few teenagers that I know…. Teenagers.

MS is non selective.



“It was only nine years for Barry from the time he was diagnosed until he passed away,” said Green recalling how a husband, father and friend to many physically spiraled downward until his end. “For the last two years he wasn’t able to do anything for himself. We did everything for him. In his last year he wasn’t able to talk and for three months he didn’t eat because he couldn’t swallow. It was very tough.”

It can’t be done without the help of the community and it starts with the businesses, she says. Green understands how local businesses are always being asked to support one cause or another, a sport team, raffle or whatever, but they do, over and over again.

“There are so many businesses that have been behind us year after year, after year.

“It’s a lot of work to do it, but in the end and when you see all the people – always a lot of new people coming, you feel the support. It’s emotionally lifting.

All proceeds go the MS Society Manitoba. If someone doesn’t make it to the fundraiser to end MS here, they can continue giving. They can do that through the MS Society Manitoba or call me at 204-857-7444.

The Green family will hold its annual fundraiser in honour of Barry Green who has passed away from multiple sclerosis since this photo was taken on July 15, 2016. The annual event raises money in search of a cure for the disease, which afflicts 100,000 Canadians, the largest rate of any country worldwide. Pictured, back row l-r: Vince Green, Bailey Green, Sheila Green, Daylen Green, Matthew Green, Chad Green. Front row l-r: Shawn Green, Barry Green, Abigail Lambert, Gladys Green, Bradley Lambert, Bonnie Lambert and Sherry Green.