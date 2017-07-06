Does “everybody” know?

By Vern May

Portage Regional Economic Development

Let’s take a drive down Saskatchewan Ave. We will pull over and talk to the first pedestrian we see and we’re going to ask him or her: What is there to do for fun in this town? Depending on what we learn, maybe we have some follow up questions to ask. Let’s ask about the museum, the Glesby Centre, any of the attractions on Island Park, Delta Beach, local restaurants. Are we confident that this any person we encounter will have the answers that we hope they could share with others? Without blinking an eye, you could easily exhaust a $10,000 budget for marketing and have nothing to show for it. I would suggest that thousands of dollars are being spent every single week in the Portage area as each business, event and non-profit organization tries to “get the word out” about what we’re doing. But are we seeing the results that we need?

In Portage we are very fortunate to have an engaged local media who are actively involved with the community and who seek out the news to share it widely. Both through the newspaper and local radio – augmented by a strong digital presence, one might suspect that visibility through each of those forums will meet the needs of the community to sufficiently spread their message.

That was certainly the case on the rural landscape. Since my arrival here, I know that I have been a dedicated follower of the local news outlets to stay informed about what’s happening. I was surprised as I sat at a board table one day to hear from a long-time resident of the community that they were unaware of a local event that had taken place as they would have been interested to attend. I pointed out that there had been a large display advertisement in the newspaper and that the radio station had been talking it up over several days. They were unmoved by my information and simply replied “I don’t follow that”. It gave me a moment to question – how do we get the whole of the community to “plug in”? How do we convert the disengaged to become active promoters of our local culture?

Event organizers and board chairs may be rubbing their temples with exasperation as they have tried to address this challenge, seething that “we’re doing everything we can”. We don’t need to extend the budget lines for marketing, but the solution may require more personalized attention and time.

Let’s set aside the notion that we are a sophisticated metropolis, owing to our legal designation as a “city” and recognize that largely, we haven’t lost our small town charm. We can still pick up the phone and call one another when we have something to talk about. That personal connection for communication is key to the solution.

If we dial back the clock to a time before Facebook and social media, we might just find that the same principles used to work within our own social network of family and friends.

Yes, we might very well inspire the curiosity of a visitor from another town with a clever ad or compelling photo in a travel guide or online. But, when they get to town, are you confident that the first person that they see on the street will represent and advocate for you as strongly as needed to commit them to spend their money with you?

Let’s recognize that everyone doesn’t know what the local board is doing to advance their mandate. When you’re talking to friends, co-workers and family members, share with them some of the exciting things that are taking place, the changes that are happening, and what news deserves their attention. The more people know, the more they can share. That enthusiasm can be infectious. What’s more, when they do read about it in the newspaper or hear it on the radio, it has increased importance to them, because they had already “heard about it” and they feel privileged to be in the know before the public at large.

We should also consider increased engagement of our local business community. Let’s invite our merchants out to see what we’re working on and show them our progress whenever possible – maybe that’s an occasion when you might want to spring for some catering. Not only does this get them in the doors to see what exactly is happening, but it also conveys a stronger appreciation for our neighbors that most often are only called upon when we want them to open their cheque books. Inviting local merchants and their front line staff to visit, tour and experience your venue gives them first-hand experience that they can share with customers when they get asked “what is there to do in this town?”

Our efforts to increase our visibility beyond the city and municipal boundary is important to our long-term success, but we must also be aware that we could have 20,000 local advocates spreading the good word about us as well if we reach out and include them in our messaging and make them feel that they have a role in our collective success.

Opportunity is knocking in the Portage region so let's answer the door.








