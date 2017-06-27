Portage la Prairie RCMP hunt for armed man

UPDATED 4:35 p.m.

At around 3 p.m. June 27 Portage la Prairie heavily armed RCMP swept into a portion of the city's north end, apparently involved in a manhunt for an armed suspect.

Police say one male suspect is at large causing Portage schools to lockdown for the safety of the children. Police will notify those schools and residents once the suspect is in custody.

Earlier in the afternoon, Portage RCMP responded to a report of a stolen vehicle entering their detachment area. Initial reports indicated that there were multiple firearms inside the vehicle.

The vehicle was brought to a stop at Panko’s Food Store on Saskatchewan Ave. and 15 St. , where two females were taken into custody and a man fled on foot, reportedly armed with a long gun.