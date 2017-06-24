Nick Henry goes 94th overall to Avalanche at 2017 NHL draft

Henry selected in the fourth round

The Colorado Avalanche selected forward Nick Henry of the Regina Pats (Western Hockey League) in the fourth round (No. 94 overall) at the 2017 NHL Draft on Saturday.

The NHL team now has three years to ink Henry to a contract, should the relationship blossom.

Henry, 17, just completed his rookie season with the Pats, where he registered 81 points (35 goals and 46 assists) in 72 games. His 35 markers put him fourth on the squad and his 72 points were good for fifth, and he paced team rookies and finished second among WHL freshmen in all three scoring categories.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound right wing added 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 22 postseason contests with Regina en route to the WHL Playoffs Final, in which the club fell to the champion Seattle Thunderbirds.

Prior to joining the Pats, Henry spent a season with the Portage Terriers in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, a Junior-A league. While there, he recorded 61 points (26 goals, 35 assists) in 50 regular-season games and 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 12 postseason contests on his way to winning the MJHL championship. Henry was named MJHL Rookie of the Year for his efforts and was honored with a spot on the MJHL All-Rookie Team as well.

Henry opted to skip the 2017 NHL Draft in order to attend his high school graduation, which was on the same day.