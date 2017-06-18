Two dead in weekend vehicle fatality

Two Portage la Prairie females are dead after their vehicle struck a tree early Sunday morning.

The Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Crescent Road West and 4th St SW at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to police, officers attended and located a SUV that collided with a tree. Investigators believe the SUV was travelling westbound on Crescent Road at a high rate of speed when it crossed over the centre line and struck the tree. The 22-year-old female driver and 20-year-old female passenger, both from Portage la Prairie, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

It is unknown if alcohol is a factor and if either were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

Officers from the Portage la Prairie Detachment along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.