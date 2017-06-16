PCI honours student athletes

The school's finest athletes were recognized Thursday afternoon at Portage Collegiate Institute's (PCI) annual Athletic Awards Day.

The ceremony honoured individual athletes from the many sports PCI participated in prior to handing out the major hardware.

The major award winners follow:

Kalen Shackleton – Spirit of Sport in the Community

Jasper Caners – Lee Howie Award

Morgan Parynuik – Jerome Cook Award

Alex Amend & Hailee Morrisseau – Arlan Asham Award

Devon Borody – Jr. Female Athlete Award

Matt Boychuk – Jr. Male Athlete Award

Kassidy Cunningham – Ralph Rowley Award for Outstanding Female Athlete

Gage Foster – Barry Sharpe Memorial Award for Outstanding Male Athlete

“I love playing sports, that's what I've always loved to do,” said PCI Grade 12 student Foster, who will be taking his services to Kingston, Ont., in the fall where he will line up at wide receiver as a member of the University of Queens Eagles football team. “To get recognized for playing them, and being good at them, is another accomplishment too.”

Cunningham, who suited up for PCI as a member of the volleyball team, basketball team, badminton team, track team and star pitcher on the provincial champion fastpitch team, took home the Outstanding Female Athlete Award for the second straight year.

“It feels great to take it home, of course. I'm really honoured,” noted Cunningham, who is still weighing her scholastic and athletic options ahead of the 2017/18 school year.