Terriers build up farm at MJHL draft

The Portage Terriers were in Winnipeg earlier this month for the annual Manitoba Junior Hockey League bantam draft. The Terriers selected five bantam players from the draft along with autoprotecting a pair of Central Plains defenders.

“We did a lot of work to prepare for the draft and are pleased with the mix of players that we added to the fold,” said Frank Harding, Terriers’ Head Scout during an interview with the organization. “We added some players of substance and two of the top forwards in the province.”

Round 2, 16th overall – The Terriers selected Winnipeg Hawks forward Kale Price with their first pick in the draft. The 5-foot-8, 150 lbs, Winnipeg-native is a 200-foot player with good hands and reads the ice very well.

Round 2, 18th overall – Portage picked Reese Belton of the Winnipeg Monarchs. The six-foot, 154 lbs forward plays well in all three zones and has a knack for finding the back of the net.

Round 3, 29th overall – The Terriers selected Bruxelles, Man., native Jacob Carels in the third round. The 5-foot-8 defender suited up for Pembina Valley last season, where he was one of the top players on his team.

Round 5, 51st overall – The lone netminder the Terriers selected is 6-foot-3 Christopher Fines of Stonewall. Fines spent last year backstopping the Interlake Lightning and possesses an solid butterfly game.

Round 6, 62nd overall – With their final pick, the Terriers selected Matthew Ramsey of the Southwest Cougars. The forward was recognized as one of the better players on his team last year who has good hands and plays a rugged game.

With their pair of autoprotects, the Terriers chose Kian Calder and Kyle Van Deynze of Central Plains. At 5-foot-10, 183 lbs., Calder is considered by some the most skilled defender at his age in the province while Van Deynze is another rugged player that plays well in his own zone.

