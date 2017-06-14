Portage's Rick Williamson has accomplished more in 2017 than some people do in a lifetime.

After earning the title of Shichidan in the Ju Jitsu circles for his promotion to seventh degree blackbelt earlier this year, Williamson recently got word that he will be among a handful of individuals in the 2017 class to be inducted into Brandon University's Dick and Verda McDonald Sports Wall of Fame at a ceremony set for homecoming weekend in October.

“I was very surprised and very honoured,” said Williamson – who represented BU in both football and judo over the course of his schooling. “It's very exciting to me. Those were my judo competition days and that's a special place for me. It was my first art and to be recognized for judo is an honour.”

Williamson and the rest of the 2017 class will join the existing crops of more than 80 individuals and five teams that have been recognized since the unified Wall's 2006 inception. Prior to then, athletics at BU held individual induction and recognition ceremonies. The Belmont, Man., native is being inducted into the Wall's Community Leader category, the criteria for which includes Brandon University student-athletes, coaches, administrators, support staff and volunteers whom have demonstrated significant leadership qualities in their respective communities and/or professions.

The Portager has fond memories of his judo days at the university, and credits a lot of that success to the countless hours of training at the Brandon YMCA with top notch instructors and teammates.

“The opportunity came up to compete in the Western Canadian Interathletic Association (WCIA) Judo Championships so I took advantage of it,” recalls Williamson. “I remember going to the gym - all I had was my uniform and a towel. These other teams, they had warm up suits, logos, stopwatches, coaches – my gosh they must have thought I came out of the bush.”

But what he lacked in resources he more than made up for with his tenacity on the mat, as the former BU student went on to be crowned the WCIA Middleweight Champion and returned the following year where he successfully defended his title in Winnipeg.

“It was exciting to win that (close to home), lots of my friends and family were there so it was pretty cool,” he added.

Nowadays, Williamson remains heavily involved with martial arts as he teaches out of the Portage Ju Jitsu Club at Southport, as well as leading self-defence classes and personal training sessions.

“I like the philosophy – the respect, the structure and tradition,” said Williamson of his lifelong devotion to martial arts. “The biggest reward is seeing young people move up and move ahead with what we're trying to show them.”