Padres’ provincial dream a reality

Call it a lofty goal or perhaps just a champion striving for more.

The Portage Padres entered the Santa Clara Baseball League regular season as defending champs but came hungry for more, as the 2017 edition is paying close attention to the second weekend of August and the Senior Men’s AA Provincial Championship in Neepawa.

“After last year’s win we were pretty pumped but we knew that the next goal was to make the provincial tournament,” said Rod McLeod of the Portage Padres. “We have been able to win those tight games (this season), which goes a long way if you want to make the provincial tournament because you can’t lose too many games in the regular season.”

Although the Portage club were league champions last year, it’s the team that posts the best record in the regular season that gets to represent the Santa Clara league in the provincial event.

The good news for the provincial hopefuls is that they have yet to lose even one game this season and have already swept the season series with the powerhouse Minnedosa Mavericks – who were ten-time reigning league champions before the Padres dethroned the Mavs in last year’s league final.

Through their first six games, the first place Padres (5-0-1) battled through a front-loaded schedule in terms of talent – facing off against the Mavs twice while also clashing with second place Neepawa (4-2-1) and third place Carberry (3-2). The second half should bring with it some reprieve, as five of Portage’s remaining eight games are against Santa Clara basement dwellers.

“We knew we were a good team and we knew we would be up there (in league standings),” adds McLeod. “Last year we were known to kind of give up one bad inning where we didn’t play well defensively - we still have to keep winning and take every game seriously.”

Portage’s play on the defensive side of the ball has been impressive, as the Padres have limited the opposition to just 2.67 runs against per game. In total, just 16 runners have crossed the plate through six games while the Padres take to the field.

Portage’s home game against Neepawa set for Wednesday evening was postponed due to the threat of thunderstorm activity. The Padres are back in action June 22 when they welcome the Pirates to town, first pitch set for 7 p.m.