Portage city council is one step closer to making a $25 million development plan a reality.

Portage city council voted to approve the conditional sale of a parcel of land to Broadstreet Properties for $310,500 at Monday night's council meeting, with terms that would see the two parties enter into a development agreement to have the real estate development and property management organization create a $25 million four-storey, 128 suite apartment complex along with 40 suites structured to be town homes.

"Council did approve tonight, the city playing a lead role in the development of the water and sewer infrastructure as well as some paving to provide the purchaser with serviced land," explains Coun. Brent Budz, Finance, Legislative and Properties committee chair. "The purchaser was really looking for the opportunity to work with the City on the development of the infrastructure required to support their investment. So they came back and negotiated a different approach through our director at Portage Regional Economic Development (PRED)."

The agreement has the city providing Broadstreet Properties with the services needed to begin development in exchange for an increased cost to the property, Lot B, Plan 35396 - located east of the Lions Prairie Manor and south of Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church. The city is to incur some initial costs for services to the area, including extension of Dufferin Ave. E, and the connection of water and sewer services from 9th St. SE to the purchaser's property line. Based on the proposed investment and taxation figures, the cost recovery on the city's portion would be recouped within three to five years.

"The city is going to have to get into a position where when there are these opportunities to partner with someone making this size of an investment, that we have to be willing to do so," added Budz. "What we're doing through this process is preparing us for future growth. Albeit that's not nailed down just yet, but that's part of the process."

The city is expected to begin work on their side of things in spring of 2018 so the development could get underway by June and completed in the spring of 2019. PRED executive director Vern May and the Portage la Prairie Planning District are to sit down later this week to begin working on the zoning process in order to proceed to shovels breaking ground.

"We have to understand the interest for this project is definitely closely related to Roquette (the French-based pea protein manufacturer that has plans to build a $450 million plant in Portage)," said May. "(It's) anticipated we're going to have 150 new workers coming to the community, new families coming to the community, so their completion timeline probably lines up very closely with that April 2019 start of the Roquette operation."

"This is what the side benefit to having major industry come to your city and region is all about, so we're very excited about it," notes Budz.

Council approved the conditional sale of land at Monday evenings meeting, however the development agreement between the two parties has yet to officially be finalized.