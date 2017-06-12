It was a constructive day of discussion for a pair of conservative MP’s at a weekend roundtable on Canada/US relations.

Portage-Lisgar Member of Parliament Candice Bergen welcomed Prince Albert, Sask., MP Randy Hoback to town Saturday afternoon where the two, along with conservative MLA and minister of Education and Training Ian Wishart, discussed trade policy and the ongoing migrant issue that has been plaguing the southern part of the province.

As a fallout of American President Donald Trump’s desire to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Bergen and Hoback discussed potential repercussions amendments to the agreement could create and how to best proceed.

“We’re an integrated economy in North America with Canada, U.S.A., and Mexico – if you were to put a wall up or make that border thicker, it would have implications on industries and businesses right across Canada and the U.S., and in Mexico,” said Hoback, who along with MP, is the Official Opposition Critic for Canada/US Relations and the vice-chair of the Standing Committee on International Trade. “Right now there are $2 billion dollars worth of goods that cross that border ever day.

We’re seeing a lot of discussions out of the US on how they are blaming trade for the creation of job losses where technology seems to be more of the reality.”

Hoback, who recently returned from a stint in D.C., is pushing for an aggressive tax and trade agenda in an attempt to make not only Canada – but the trio of countries in NAFTA, sought after trading partners on the international market.

“That’s what we have to be looking at in our trade agreements,” noted Hoback. “It’s not, what can I get from the US or Mexico, it’s what can I do that makes it a win/win/win for all three countries that make us really competitive internationally so we can sell our products around the world.”

Manitoba’s migrant issue



The politicians also discussed the ongoing migrant issue in Manitoba – and the potential threat the loophole in the Canada-United States Safe Third Country Agreement creates.

“Mr. Trudeau does need to take the illegal migrants coming across the border seriously, and have a plan to keep our border safe,” said Bergen. “If people who are deemed to be unsafe to be in the US continue to come to Canada - regardless if they are actually unsafe or not - if that continues, the US will at some point say to us, this is a problem because people we don’t think should be in our country are being harboured in Canada.”

The agreement between Canada and the US calls for cooperation in the examination of refugee status claims from nationals of third countries.

Bergen continued by saying that the Prime Minister’s behaviour on social media is only making matters worse.

“There are some issues that Mr. Trudeau doesn’t seem to be willing to address,” she added. “Instead he is probably exacerbating the problem by tweeting out, ‘Everybody welcome to Canada, free health care, come on in’”.