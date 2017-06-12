City councillor steals the show

It was quite the evening at Stride Place Saturday night.

Portage city councillor Ryan Espey got mixed up in a battle royal as the Rumble in the Rink Pro Wrestling Tour – in support of Recreational Opportunities for Kids (ROK) – stopped in Portage la Prairie this past weekend for a thrilling night of entertainment at Stride Place, and came away as the Canadian Heavyweight Champion.

“I have always been a (wrestling) fan since I was a kid and if I were to say this is a bucket list item, I think that would be a pretty good way to describe it,” said Espey following his belt presentation. “(It’s) always been something I’ve wanted to do, and an opportunity came along and I took it.”

What began as a friendly arm wrestling competition between Espey, a world champion arm wrestler, and pro wrestler Brody Steele quickly escalated when Espey suffered a controversial eye-gouge at the hands of Steele. Espey returned to the ring during the battle royal and tossed the 6-foot-8, 325 lbs Steele over the ropes and out of the ring to claim the heavyweight championship.

“I did have a blast - the best part of this event was the crowd, they were nuts,” he added. “I was sitting back stage in the dressing room and the stands were vibrating. You knew something big happened because the crowd went ballistic.”

The Portage event marked the final stop of the tour and featured The Mighty Midgets of Professional Wrestling, Ladies in Action and Nick Foti of The Amazing Race Canada. The night was in support of local organization ROK, a non profit organization which is funded to provide recreational opportunities for children. It operates or partners in several community recreation initiatives, such as POW (weekly dance classes), lacrosse, archery sessions, North End Summer Camp, an arts program and I Love to Skate. The organization received $570 from 50/50 sales alone and are still tallying up totals raised from the event.