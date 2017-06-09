Sixty-three years strong for jr. rifle club

The Portage Junior Rifle Club attended the Manitoba Junior Rifle Championship held last month in Morden – with seven members making the trek to the competition. The seven junior shooters from Portage that had entered the event had a good showing again this year. The Portage club has entered the annual event since the club's inception and presently competes in the air rifle portion of the championship. The competitors shoot two targets, complete a written firearms safety exam and demonstrate safe firearm handlings in an outdoor setting.



Results:



Top Beginner Boy – Reese Hancock

Top Novice Girl – Zoe Murray

Top Novice Team – Serena Davies, Reese Hancock, Zoe Murray and Quinn McCutcheon.