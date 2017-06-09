Phillies fastpitch prepare for Kiwi Cup

Fastpitch fans in Portage are in for a treat.

The Portage Phillies, through Softball Manitoba, will be welcoming some exceedingly skilled athletes to town next weekend - including the New Zealand U19 Development team - for a unique fastpitch tournament being dubbed the Kiwi Cup.

"This event is as high of a level as we're going to get for men's fastpitch in our province," said Portage Philly, Jay Dewis. "It's an exciting opportunity to showcase men's fastpitch and play at home - which us local guys don't get to do very often."

Joining the Phillies and New Zealanders are the La Salle Bullets - who posses arguably the province's best pitcher in Brady Woods, the Peguis Redman - an up and coming team full of youth and strong hitters and Team Manitoba's fastpitch team competing in the upcoming Canada Summer Games - the roster is assembled with many players from Cross Lake, Man., - a hotbed for fastpitch talent.

"I anticipate the New Zealand team to be strong," added Dewis. "Players start playing fastpitch at a young age and the game seems to still be thriving there. We had an opportunity to play a similar New Zealand team in Saskatchewan a couple years ago. I imagine they'll be a solid team."

The tourney is a round robin format where every team plays one another - the team with the worst record following round robin play will be eliminated from the tourney while the rest advance to semifinal play.

"I think (Softball Manitoba) knows our community has supported various fastpitch events in the past and thought they could draw some people out here," added Dewis, of the opportunity to host the event. "I encourage those who haven't seen the game of men's fastpitch to come check it out. The game is exciting, it's fast, and they'll get to see it played at a pretty high level here in town."

The tourney will have a canteen serving food and drinks available as well as 50/50 draws to accompany the gameplay. The tourney has an opening ceremony slated for Saturday afternoon that will see the New Zealand team preform their culture's Haka dance as well as drum groups from local indigenous communities.

Tourney schedule is as follows:

Saturday June 17

Bullets vs. Redmen 10 a.m.

Phillies vs. Team Manitoba 10 a.m.

Opening Ceremonies 12 p.m.

Manitoba vs. New Zealand 1 p.m.

Phillies vs. Redmen 3 p.m.

New Zealand vs. Bullets 3 p.m.

Team Manitoba vs. Bullets 5 p.m.

New Zealand vs. Phillies 7 p.m.

Sunday June 18

Redmen vs. Team Manitoba 9 a.m.

Bullets vs. Phillies 11 a.m.

Redmen vs. New Zealand 11 a.m.

Playoffs

1 vs. 4 semifinal 2 p.m.

2 vs. 3 semifinal 2 p.m.

Championship final 4 p.m.