Local Winners at Tourism Westman event

Tourism Westman hosted their 14th annual Tribute to Tourism awards gala at the International Peace Garden on June 7 and among the winners were two Portage area recipients.

Vern May was awarded for Marketing Excellence for a social media video campaign “We’re Live in Minnedosa” which he spearheaded last summer. The award marks the second consecutive victory for May in the category.

The “Harvest for Hope” record-breaking antique threshing event at the 2016 Austin Thresherman’s Reunion took home honours for event of the year.

Other winners included:

Aspiring Youth: Jane Harkness (Virden)

Service Excellence Award: Carberry Ag Society Fair & Races

Partnership Award: Carberry Men’s & Ladies Curling Club

Volunteer of the Year: Kelvon Smith (Virden)

Outstanding contribution to tourism by an individual: Grim Acres (Kemnay)

All award winners will be submitted for consideration at the Travel Manitoba awards gala this fall. For more information, contact Michelle Frechette at Tourism Westman at info@tourismwestman.ca.