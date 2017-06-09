Local Winners at Tourism Westman event
Portage's Vern May accepts his Marketing Excellence Award for the second straight year at the annual Tourism Westman event. (Submitted)
Tourism Westman hosted their 14th annual Tribute to Tourism awards gala at the International Peace Garden on June 7 and among the winners were two Portage area recipients.
Vern May was awarded for Marketing Excellence for a social media video campaign “We’re Live in Minnedosa” which he spearheaded last summer. The award marks the second consecutive victory for May in the category.
The “Harvest for Hope” record-breaking antique threshing event at the 2016 Austin Thresherman’s Reunion took home honours for event of the year.
Other winners included:
Aspiring Youth: Jane Harkness (Virden)
Service Excellence Award: Carberry Ag Society Fair & Races
Partnership Award: Carberry Men’s & Ladies Curling Club
Volunteer of the Year: Kelvon Smith (Virden)
Outstanding contribution to tourism by an individual: Grim Acres (Kemnay)
All award winners will be submitted for consideration at the Travel Manitoba awards gala this fall. For more information, contact Michelle Frechette at Tourism Westman at info@tourismwestman.ca.