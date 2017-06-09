CFPD golf tourney a big hit

On Thursday June 8, Southport held a fundraising golf tournament with all proceeds going to the Community Foundation of Portage and District (CFPD).

The tournament, held at the Southport Golf Club, was packed with golfers out to support CFPD. The tournament also featured fun activities on each hole, with many of Southport’s tenants participating.

The Southport tenants in attendance included Assiniboine Community College who took vital signs, Portage Day Care who had a block stacking competition, Red River College who brought a helicopter simulation game, Southern Health-Santé Sud who were there with a sun safety activity, and Sawmill Tea + Coffee Co. who were handing out samples from their menu.

The building blocks of Southport’s partnership with CFPD were laid in 2014, when Lou Antonissen, then chair of CFPD, approached Southport with the idea of establishing the Southport Endowment Fund. This idea was realized in 2015, when Southport hosted a golf tournament with all proceeds going to CFPD. The Southport Endowment Fund was formed with a $5,000 donation. In 2016, Southport partnered with CFPD, along with other community partners, to bring the RCMP musical ride to Portage la Prairie. The event was very successful and drew in over $39,000. Southport donated their share of the profits, totaling $13,500, back to CFPD for the Southport Endowment Fund. The Southport Endowment Fund is one of the undesignated funds with CFPD, and will offer grants for a wide variety of projects in the community.

During the dinner portion of the event, Southport presented a cheque of $6,000 to Paul Davidson, CFPD Board Chair. This donation marked another significant contribution to the Southport Endowment Fund through CFPD.

“We would like to thank all of the sponsors, golfers, volunteers and staff that made this event possible. We are proud to continue to support CFPD with this contribution to the Southport Endowment Fund,” says Southport CEO, Peggy May.

-Submitted by Renata Buhler