Rwalking across Canada

It’s been quite the journey for one Winnipeg woman.

Marathon runner turned cyclist and distance walker Paddy Quiring pedaled through Portage la Prairie Tuesday evening en route to Sydney, N.S., as part of a six-month, cross Canada expedition - where she will either be running, cycling or walking - all in support of the Canadian Liver Foundation and Adult and Teen Challenge.

“I’m a marathon runner and I anticipated running the majority of (the distance) but because I’m 57 I thought I better have a back up plan - so I broke it down to running, walking and cycling,” explains Quiring. “When I started in the west coast I realized it was not a terrain for marathon running at all. As I started to go through there, I thought, ‘okay, well this isn’t working’. So I started to walk up the mountains and ride down, and that’s where it all started.

Basically I’ve fallen in love with cycling and walking, marathon running is my third choice now, but who knows what will happen on the journey - it doesn’t matter as long as I finish.”

The 57-year-old began her journey in Vancouver, B.C., on April 13 - a year to the date of her husband’s passing after a battle with liver disease and after a brief stop at home in Winnipeg for a June 22 fundraiser, Quiring and her photographer/public relations director Walter Janzen and driver Rick Bolton will head east to Ontario before tackling the rest of the 6200 kilometer trek with an end date set in September.

“You just go one day at a time. I find it therapeutic to exercise, and no excuse for anyone 57 or younger because it can be done, you don’t look at the whole journey as 6200 km, you just kind of say, okay I can do this,” she added. “The fortunate thing for today is I had the wind at my back, all through Saskatchewan it was against me and it was worse than the mountains.”

A marathon runner by trade, Quiring didn’t have to train too hard in preperation of the journey, but noted her training was often in the middle of the night in the winter months - often accompanied by windchills up to -60.

“The journey is about action and inspiring others to get involved themselves,” said Quiring. “Even though (the journey is) across Canada, everyone has their own community that they want to build and support.”

To follow the trio’s journey or to donate to the cause, visit rwalkthenation.com.

