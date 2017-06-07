Portager named to Football Manitoba U16 team

Portage la Prairie will be well represented at the U16 Western Challenge.

Portager Justice Flett has had a busy year of football and was rewarded for his dedication with an invite to play for Football Manitoba’s U16 team next month as they travel to Lethbridge, Alta., for the U16 Western Challenge.

“I’m really excited to be going to Lethbridge,” said the 6-foot-2 160 lbs., teenager who made the team as a wide receiver. “Go make some new friends, learn what I can and maybe impress a few people.”

Flett has been suiting up for Football Manitoba since the camp kicked off in March and even overcame a broken arm to earn his spot on the roster. The camp had open tryouts with a series of cuts along the way - and because of the province’s proximity to Ontario - he even had to best some players from northern Ontario vying for a spot on the Manitoba squad.

The 15-year-old has been playing football for half a decade and got his start on the gridiron with the Portage Pitbulls program and has locked up a spot on the PCI Trojans come fall.

“When I first started I played on the offensive and defensive line,” recalled Flett. “And I really didn’t like it.”

His hard work and dedication has paid off - he’s been travelling to Winnipeg several nights a week since March including several fitness testing drills and game play action under the tutelage of some of the finest coaches in the province.

“I mainly just wanted to take what I could from (camp) and learn as a much as I could. They’re teaching me a lot,” he added.

Flett and the rest of Team Manitoba will be competing against Team B.C., Team Saskatchewan and Team Alberta in Lethbridge July 1-8.

