Portager helps Team Manitoba shine gold

It was worth the trip to Sudbury, Ont., for one local bowler.

Brandon Mansell and his mixed team brought home gold medals for their efforts in this past weekend’s 2017 Canadian Open 5 Pin Bowling Championships, held in Sudbury, Ont.

“Going into the tournament I don’t think there was a lot of belief outside of our team that we would place as well as we did,” said Portage’s Brandon Mansell. “It was a phenomenal weekend, I’ve never experienced such a strong team ethic like we had.”

After a slow start to the tourney where the Manitoba team looked like an afterthought, the group finished the final two days of qualifying with an impressive 10-2 record to narrowly miss first place in the group – and garner themselves a second life - as teams finishing atop the leaderboard would have to be defeated twice in the playoff round to be eliminated.

Mansell is no stranger to the Open, as he has competed in the tourney in year’s past – but only by his lonesome – however always failed to medal.

“Expectations (heading into the event) were to break that medal (drought) and get on the podium,” he noted. “But once we got there and once we were playing we all felt good and knew good things were coming.”

After downing their prairie brethren to the west in semifinal play, Mansell and company were tasked with taking down the No. 1 seeded Team Alberta – twice – in order to win gold.

Team Manitoba outscored Team Alberta 1284-1169 and 1238-1044 to capture first place and win the championship.

“We came out firing in both of those games and ended up defeating them to bring home gold,” recalled Mansell.