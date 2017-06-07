Portager elected Legion Zone Commander

The Portage la Prairie legion is in need of a new service officer.

Outgoing Service Officer Dan Boyse has been elected as the Manitoba and northwest Ontario Command - District 2 - Zone 23 Commander and will now oversee branch operations of legions operating out of Portage, Plumas, Carberry and Gladstone next week.

“I am honoured to have been elected to this position and am eager to get started,” said Boyse. “My number one priority will always be the legion mission, which is to serve veterans, which includes serving military, and RCMP members and their families, to promote remembrance and to serve our communities and our country.”

The Portager has spent over two decades in uniform including Army Cadets, Reserves and Regular Force and began his career in 1975 in London, Ont., and served in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula as a peacekeeper.

As CEO of the four branches, Boyse’s responsibilities include general administrative oversight, offer assistance and support, coordinate with district and provincial command regarding branch needs as well as participating in ceremonial activities.

“Another priority of mine will be to get the word out about what the legion in these communities are offering,” he added. “Today’s legions have evolved and we are encouraging young people to be active and involved to join us in our noble cause of helping those in need and thus helping strengthen our communities.”

The Ontario native retired from the military in 1995 as an Air Traffic Controller and returned to Portage la Prairie the following year where he worked in Youth Corrections prior to his 2013 retirement.