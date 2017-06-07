A’s bring home gold

The Portage A’s went a perfect 4-0 this past weekend in Altona to capture gold in the Altona Baseball Tournament.

The Portage team downed Kenora 5 - 3, Altona 8 - 3 and West St. Paul 8 - 7 before knocking off the host Braves 5-2 in the championship final.

Back Row: Coach Bryan Marriott, Christian Kriewaldt, Jalen Brown, Darien Schaan, RJ Spence, Sam Dauphinais, Grady Mooney, Coach Todd Boychuk, Coach Brian Mooney.

Second Row - Rowan Peters, Jaxon MacDonald, Layne Rands, Nolan Marriott, Joshua Penner, Jace Boychuk, Parker Henderson.

Front Row - Carson Dubois.