It's redemption for the PCI Trojans.

Tanner Boyle led the way with two home runs and six RBIs - including a grand slam to blow the game open - while Joey Moffatt took care of business on the mound, tossing a complete game and allowing just one earned run on three hits while striking out six as the Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Trojans varsity baseball team cruised past the Boissevain Broncos 17-3 to capture the 2017 Manitoba High School Athletics Association (MHSAA) Provincial Baseball Championship this weekend in Altona.

"Obviously Tanner had a huge day, the grand slam came at a time when the game was still close," said Jay Dewis, head coach of the PCI Trojans. "I think what made this team so successful was its depth, it seemed to be a different guy who stepped up in different situations throughout the year."

The Trojans opened the scoring in the home half of the second and thanks to Boyle's grand slam, sent five runners across the plate in the inning and added five more in the third to take a commanding 10-0 lead.

The Broncos got on the board in the top of the fourth with a run of their own but PCI responded with seven more in the bottom half to increase their lead to 16. The Broncos scored a pair of runs in the fifth before Moffatt retired the side and clinched the Trojans' first provincial baseball title - after coming ever so close last season, before losing a 3-2 heartbreaker to Dauphin in the final inning of the provincial championship.

Lane Blight (2), Jayson Brooks (2), Tyler Van Deynze and Joey Moffatt all knocked in runners and Layne Taylor scored three times as the PCI bats combined for 14 hits over four innings.

Trojans tame Huskies in semis

Earlier in the day the Trojans downed Sturgeon Heights Collegiate 8-3 off the strength of a Brody Moffatt complete game to advance to their second straight provincial final. Moffatt allowed three runs - two earned - while fanning seven over seven strong innings while also driving in a run at the plate.

"The Moffatt brothers came up with two clutch pitching performances today," Dewis added. "They're both gamers - well liked by their teammates and guys you can count on in any situation."

PCI beat Pilot Mound and Dauphin in the round robin to finish first atop Group A and doubled up Garden City 10-5 in quarter final action to advance to the medal round.

"I thought the quarter final game and the semifinal game were tough games, despite maybe what the final score suggested," said the head coach.

It was a fitting way to cap off a four year ride for retiring Grade 12 Trojans Lane Taylor, Brody Moffatt and Jayson Brooks - as the three each played for PCI since Grade 9 and were the nucleus of this strong Trojan team.