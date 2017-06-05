Saints march to third straight title

The Saints fastpitch dynasty continues its winning ways.

Marisa Fraser, Kiera Shwaluk and Kassidy Cunningham each had a pair of RBIs while Cunningham also toed the rubber – fanning six Ram batters over five innings of work while allowing just a single run as the Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Saints varsity fastpitch teamed crushed Stonewall Collegiate 11-1 in the tourney finale to capture their third straight Manitoba High School Athletics Association (MHSAA) Provincial Fastpitch Championship this past weekend in Steinbach.

“She was great – both pitching wise and offensively she was real good all weekend, very impressive,” head coach Cam Asham said of Cunningham, who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. “Very deserving, definitely the most valuable player for any team in the tournament, including ours.”

PCI struck for three runs in the home half of the first and added another half-dozen in the bottom of the second to take a commanding 9-0 lead over Stonewall. Cunningham’s lone blemish came in the top of the third, as the Rams managed to send a runner into score but the Saints answered back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning.

“That’s what we continuously talk about – having a good start, having good at bats right from the start of the game and we did that in the first inning of the final,” added the head coach.

Cunningham kept the Ram bats at bay over the final two innings to secure the win and clinch PCI’s third straight league title. The Grade 12 hurler pitched every inning of the tourney, much like she did throughout the regular season, and finished a perfect 5-0 over 21 innings of work where she held the opposition to just one earned run on 18 hits while striking out 22 and posting an impressive 0.32 Earned Run Average (ERA).

Playoff round performers

The Saints began the elimination round with a quarter final date against Vincent Massey of Brandon, and cruised to an 11-1 victory. The girls took on Nellie McClung in the semis and won handily 10-0.

“We only had the one pitcher to pitch for us (this year) and we just kind of battled through. The girls stepped up and played good, solid defence for us, especially (during the playoff round),” added Asham.

PCI’s Kiera Shwaluk (7-for-14, 6 RBIs) and Marisa Fraser (11-for-16, 8 RBIs) were each named Provincial tournament All Stars.