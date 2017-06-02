Trojans advance to provincial semis

For the second straight year the PCI Trojans will play in the MHSAA provincial championship semifinal.

Joey Moffatt went 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in four runners as the Trojans doubled up Garden City 10-5 in quarter final action this afternoon in Altona.

Matt Boychuk and Brody Moffatt each drove in a pair while starting pitcher Tyler Van Deynze held the Gopher bats to just 5 earned runs through five innings while striking out four to pick up the win.

The boys are back at it bright and early Saturday morning - first pitch for the semi final is set for 10 a.m.

The tourney finale is set to get underway later in the day at 1 p.m.